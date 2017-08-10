Have your say

Open air theatre comes to Elsham Gardens and Country Park this month, as the acclaimed Chapterhouse Theatre Company make a visit.

They will be performing Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the venue on Sunday August 20; gates open at 5.30pm, with the performance at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £15, with children £10 and a family ticket (two and two) from Elsham Hall on 01652 688698, Brigg Tourist Information Centre, 01652 657053, or www.seetickets.com .