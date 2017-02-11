New Perspectives bring fun play to Belchford and Horncastle

A sticky tale takes to the stage as part of a national tour, which comes to the area next month.

New Perspectives Theatre Company bring John Vernon Lord and Janet Burroway’s 1972 picture book, The Giant Jam Sandwich to life in a brand new production.

One hot summer’s day, four million wasps invade the quiet village of Itching Down.

The picnickers panic and the farmer stops haymaking.

The wasps are noisy, nasty and worst of all, they don’t mind who they sting.

That is until the baker has an ingenious idea... to trap them in a jam sandwich the size of a mountain.

The show will be in St Peter & St Paul at Belchford on Saturday, March 4 at 4pm, with tickets from 01507 533514 or 01507 533322

On Thursday March 9, there will be a 7pm show at Horncastle QEGS; tickets 01507 522465.