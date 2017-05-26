Musings of the Borrowdale Hermit at Wickenby

Meet a true English eccentric, the self-styled Professor of Adventure at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby this week, in a one man show celebrating his unique outlook on life , his philosophy and his continuing quest for freedom.

He smelt like a mountain goat, chain-smoked Woodbines and lived in a cave.

Millican Dalton was a mountain guide, philosopher and self-proclaimed inventor of shorts.

It is the winter of 1941 and Millican is safe in his cave in Borrowdale, far away from the Blitz.

But the Keswick ARP warden has just ordered him to “Put that candle out!” – and the Borrowdale Hermit is far from happy.

The show, featuring Peter Macqueen, is on Saturday, May 27 at 7.30pm.

For tickets call the box office on 0300 400 0101 or book through the website www.broadbenttheatre.org