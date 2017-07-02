Midsummer magic with open-air theatre at Lincoln’s Bishop’s Palace

Open-air theatre comes to the area this summer once again with the acclaimed Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

Lincoln’s Medieval Bishop’s Palace will be the setting for their version of Shakespeare’s best-loved romantic comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream next month.

Let yourself be whisked away on a thrilling journey to the most magical of forests and meet star-crossed lovers, playful fairies and hilarious travelling players.

Beautifully designed Elizabethan costumes, a wonderful musical score and enchanting woodland creatures come together to make this an evening of unmissable summer garden theatre.

The palace performance will be on Saturday, July 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets - £15 and £10 or family ticket at £44 - from 0370 333 1181 or www.seetickets.com