Live theatre: Season opener heads to the dark side at Tealby Village Hall

Sharp wit, quick pace and a heavy dose of noir style comes to Tealby Village Hall next month in a new season of live performances.

Owdyado Theatre Company bring A View from the Edge to the Tennyson d’Eyncourt Memorial Hall on Sunday, October 15.

Private eye and troubled sleeper Charlie Daniels is hired by the seductive Elise Hillerman to investigate the disappearance of her husband – a prominent gallery owner.

Meanwhile, writers Charlotte and Dan struggle to write the script of their new noir-inspired theatre show.

As scenes spin, fragment and entangle with each other, one question arises: whose reality is real?

A View from the Edge is a highly original show that will keep you guessing until the end.

Advance tickets cost £10 (£11 on door), £3 for under 18s, from the village shop, 01673 838718.