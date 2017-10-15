Ghostly comic goings on at Rasen, Wickenby and Wragby

Amici Touring Theatre brings Simon Williams’ hilarious comedy, Laying The Ghost, to local venues this month.

Margot Buchanan just wants a quiet birthday, but the appearance of her ex-husband Leo, his current wife Judy and his young lover Sadie turn her celebrations into chaos.

When Leo suffers a fatal heart attack, the scene is set for chaotic hilarity as Leo’s ghost appears, anxious to sort out matters between his three women, and visible only to Margot’s psychic friend Fred.

Laying the Ghost is at the Festival Hall in Market Rasen on October 20. The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from Garnett’s Sweet Shop in Queen Street and on the door.

The following week, Friday October 27, the play will be at The Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby, at 7.30pm. Tickets can be booked via the website at www.broadbenttheatre.ukor call 0300 400 0101.

The play will also be performed in Wragby Town Hall on October 20, with tickets available from 01673 843575.