Gangsta Granny is coming to Grimsby

Watch out! The cabbage-crunching, criminal master-mind, Gamgsta Granny is heading to Grimsby and tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, August 16, at 10am.

Birmingham Stage Company, acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories, George’s Marvellous Medicine and Tom’s Midnight Garden are bringing their acclaimed West End production of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny to Grimsby

Gangsta Granny comes to Grimsby

Auditorium from Wednesday June 6 to Saturday June 9, 2018.

Walliams’, one of the judges on the popular Britain’s Got Talent TV show and co-creator of the ground-breaking comedy series Little Britain, is now the best-selling author for children in the country.

David began his publishing career at Harper Collins in early 2008 with his debut novel The Boy in the Dress.

Then, after writing two other popular stories, in 2011 he published Gangsta Granny, which was shortlisted for both The Red House Children’s Book Award and for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize.

At Christmas 2013 a TV version of Gangsta Granny was shown on BBC One with an all-star cast, including David Walliams himself.

Gangsta Granny went straight to number 1 in the children’s book charts and his books have been translated into no fewer than 50 languages.

David Walliams’ said at the first night of Gangsta Granny from the

stage at Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre: “What a fantastic show! It’s truly brilliant! And so much better than the book!”

Gangsta Granny is the story of Ben and his grandmother.

It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying

with Granny!

There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake, and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be sooooooooo boring!

But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

Gangsta Granny is show that will be enjoyed by everyone from 5 to 105!

It’s both laugh out loud funny and thrilling, but also has some very moving and truthful things to say about family relationships.

Prices for the Grimsby shows, which have daytime and evening performances, start at £17, with a £4 reduction for chuildren.

Family tickets, together with school and uniformed groups (Cubs/Brownies/ Scouts/ Guides) discounts are also available.

To book tickets call the box office on 0300 300 0035, book on line at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk or in person at the Grimsby Auditorium.