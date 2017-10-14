Fly in to Lincoln for a taste of Marrakesh

Take a magic carpet ride to the fairy-tale land of Marrakesh with this year’s panto offering at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

Aladdin will run from December 4 to January 7 and tickets, priced from £12, can be booked now.

Join the fun, laughter and adventures of Dame Donna Kebab, her handsome son Aladdin and comical son Cous-Cous.

Meet the beautiful Princess Jasmine and her glamorous mum Sultana Tangine.

Watch this enchanting adventure unfold but look out for the evil magician Abanazar who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the all-powerful magic lamp.

Starring in the show are Sandi Bogle from Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother 2017, soulful X-Factor star Andy Abraham and CBBC presenter Yonko.

For tickets call the box office on 01522 519999.