Farcical scenes for Playgoers’ youth at Louth Theatre

Have your say

Enjoy a hilarious stay on the French Riviera, as two con men, a beautiful woman and the social elite collide in a sexy and irreverent farce.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, based on the hugely popular 1988 film starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, is the offering from Louth Playgoers’ youth summer workshop.

Annual youth summer workshop - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels EMN-170728-063743001

The full-scale musical show, at Louth’s Riverhead Theatre, runs from Thursday, August 3 to Saturday, August 5, with tickets £9 from 01507 600350 or www.louthplaygoers.com

Annual youth summer workshop - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels EMN-170728-063700001

Annual youth summer workshop - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels EMN-170728-063722001