Dickens classic comes to Woodhall Spa as part of open-air tour

Have your say

Live theatre comes to the great outdoors this month at Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel with the Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

As part of their open-air tour, the company will be presenting Great Expectations.

Charles Dickens’ unforgettable story of love, family and friendship, set in the depths of Victorian England will be performed in the hotel grounds on Sunday, August 27.

From the haunting marshlands of Kent, to the bustling streets of Victorian London, this epic tale follows the fortunes of a young Pip as he falls in love, finds his fortune and makes his way in the world.

Gates open at 5.30pm; take along your own rug or low-backed seating, plus picnic if desired.

Tickets - £15, £10 or a family of four for £44 - and Information from the Petwood Hotel on 01526 352411 or www.seetickets.com