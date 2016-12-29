Classic fairytale at Lincoln theatre

Pantomime season is upon us and there is still time to go and see a classic tale at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln.

It tells the story of a young woman going to a royal ball.

She dances with a handsome prince, loses her glass slipper and then the search is on to return it to her - yes, it’s the story of Cinderella.

Tickets for the classic show, which runs to Sunday, January 8, are still on sale.

There are two performances each day.

TV and pop star Kerry Katona plays the fairy godmother, Coronation Street’s Ian Reddington as Baron Hardup and CBBC’s Yonko, Chris Johnson, as the lovable Buttons.

For tickets call the box office on 01522 519999.