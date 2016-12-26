Beware the wolf at Broadbent Theatre

The festive season continues into January at the Broadbent Theatre as the Lindsey Rural Players present their annual pantomime.

Choc full of magic and mischief, the 2017 offering is Red Riding Hood.

It is an original pantomime by Blair Greenwood-Reeves, directed by Samantha Tootell and Marcus Holland.

A nefarious big bad wolf is buying up all the houses in the neighbourhood and only Red, a teeny brained genie and dame-a-licious fairy godmother can stop him and his three little pigs.

Maybe it will be the principal boy who will need rescuing this year.

The show runs over three weekends, starting January 20 .

Evening performances start at 7.30pm, with matinees at 3pm.

Details and tickets from broadbenttheatre.org or call 0300 400 0101.