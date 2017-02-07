Ayckbourn play at Louth theatre

The Lincoln Company returns to Louth this month with the Alan Ayckbourn play Chorus of Disapproval.

Written in 1984, the play tells the story of a young widower, who joins a local drama group for their production of The Beggar’s Opera.

From very humble beginnings, through a series of hilarious misunderstandings, and his inability to say ‘no’, he ends up as the male lead.

The show includes songs and music from John Gay’s original 18th century disreputable drama and promises to be a very amusing and enjoyable evening’s entertainment.

The Lincoln Company is made up of past and present drama students from Lincoln University

The show runs from February 15 to February 18, with performance time 7.30pm each night at the Riverhead Theatre.

Tickets cost £8.50 and £4 from 01507 600350 or www.louthplaygoers.com