All aboard for a spot of Snark Hunting at Grimsby Auditorium

The impossible voyage of an improbable crew to hunt an imaginary creature is brought magically to life in a sparkling musical comedy adventure for 4 to 94 year olds.

Enter the imaginative world of Alice in Wonderland creator, Lewis Carroll, as an ultra-modern adaptation of his classic poem The Hunting of the Snark comes to Grimsby Auditorium this Thursday, November 9.

Fresh from London’s West End, this show features five high-energy actors, life-like puppets, fantastical characters, and lashings of daft humour.

A riotous ragtag gang of bold adventurers - including the Boy, the Banker, the Butcher, the Baker, the Bellman and the knitting

Beaver - set off on a quest to catch the mythical Snark.

On the journey they encounter the Jub Jub bird, the sly Bandersnatch and the dastardly Boojum.

Can a Snark be caught with soap? Will the Beaver escape the hungry Butcher’s clutches? Will the Baker remember his name? Does anyone know what a Snark actually looks like?

Side-splittingly funny, joyful, fast-paced and bursting with a soundtrack of witty songs by an award-winning songwriter, The Hunting of the Snark is a tour de force that will delight, excite and entertain.

Two performances are on offer - 1.30pm and 4.30pm - with tickets £16, family ticket £60 (2 + 2) and groups £12 from the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book on line at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk