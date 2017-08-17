Supper and music at Caistor centre

Have your say

Enjoy an evening of music at Caistor Arts and Heritage next month, with two guys, two guitars, a couple of ukuleles and assorted percussion.

Tony & Co bring the foot-tapping evening of R&B, blues and country & western to the Plough Hill venue on Saturday, September 9.

A supper of chilli jacket potatoes and a chocolate brownie dessert are included in the £10 ticket price, but take along your own alcohol.

To book call 01472 851605.