Successful arts festival could lead to more events in Rasen

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews has praised organisers of the Wolds Arts Festival and hopes to bring something ‘similar’ to the town next year.

The Arts Festival saw musicians and entertainers performing in the town’s market place, with a similar event held in Caistor the following day.

“On behalf of the town, I would like to express thanks to West Lindsey District Council for their sponsorship and to Magna Vitae Trust for their excellent event management and production of the Wolds Arts Festival staged at the beginning of this month,” said Coun Matthews.

“Market Rasen Town Council worked very hard with the parties involved to ensure that a spectacular and professional show was delivered.

“As Mayor, I was very proud to be involved in that process and I think that between us the three parties delivered something very special and an evening that will be remembered for some time to come.

“In fact, following a de-brief meeting last Wednesday, we have already started looking at the feasibility of staging something similar next year.

“So watch this space - keep your eye on the Rasen Mail and the Town Council’s news posts around town.

“For those that were there - thank you for your support, I’m sure that you enjoyed it. If you missed it, you missed something very special that doesn’t come to Market Rasen every day.”