Spooky goings on in Rasen and Caistor

Enjoy a magical evening of mystery and suspense at Market Rasen Library next Tuesday, October 31.

Join the West Wolds Writers as they present Tales of the Unexpected from 7pm to 9pm.

Admission is £1 on the door.

Refreshments will be served by Tesco.

For more information call or email market_rasen.library@gll.org .

Over at Caistor this Saturday, October 28, there is the opportunity to join CATS (Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) for a guided Halloween Ghost walk.

Dare you walk around Caistor after dark to hear tales of ghosts, spooks, murder and mystery?

What shocks and horrors might be waiting around each corner to scare you?

Suitable for all ages, the event starts in the Market Place at 6.30pm and the cost of £2 per person includes sausage & chips after the walk.