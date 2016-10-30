Remembering lost loved ones across the county

There will be a chance to remember lost loved ones at a series of upcoming events across the county.

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice is counting down to its Light Up A Life celebrations, due to be held across eight locations in Lincolnshire in November and December.

These events offer bereaved families and friends the chance to join together and remember those dear to them who they have lost.

They feature readings, music, and a time for quiet reflection; candles will also be lit in remembrance.

Each Light Up a Life celebration lasts between an hour and an hour-and-a-half, are free to attend and open to everyone, regardless of faith. There is no need to book in advance.

On Sunday, November 27, at 2.30pm, The Storehouse, on North Parade, will host its celebration.

Boston’s event will take place at The Hive, at Boston West Academy, in Sussex Avenue, on Sunday, December 4, at 2.30pm.

The same day, in Louth, the Methodist Church, on Nichol Hill, will hold it’s event at 3pm, while in Spalding, St John’s the Baptist Church, on Hawthorn Bank, in Spalding will hold its at 4pm.

Lastly, on Monday, December 5, Sleaford Methodist Church, in Northgate, will hold its event at 6.45pm.

For more information go to www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk