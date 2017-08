Have your say

Battle of Britain Day on September 15 will be marked with a quiz night, with pie and pea supper, in the Festival Hall, starting at 7pm in aid of Market Rasen Air Cadets.

Teams of four welcome.

There will also be a raffle in aid of RAFA and any donations will be gratefully received.

Tickets cost £7 each (family £22) from 01673 885056 or 07816 939656.