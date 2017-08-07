Puccinini’s most colourful and exotic opera comes to Lincoln, Grimsby and Scunthorpe

The highly acclaimed Russian State Opera returns to the county this autumn with the most colourful and exotic opera, Madama Butterfly.

Puccini’s perfect tragic opera will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

The production features an impressive cast and will be accompanied by a large live orchestra, with more than 30 musicians.

Set in Japan at the turn of the century, Madama Butterfly is among the most colourful and exotic of all operas, and from its theme of noble self-sacrifice spring melodies that grip your heart.

It tells the story of a doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to heartbreak and tragedy.

The premiere of this exquisite production, with its beautiful set and costumes, intensifies the emotion in an already heart-breaking opera.

This touching story of innocent love crushed amidst two utterly different cultures resonates as strongly as ever in today’s world.

Madama Butterfly can be seen at Grimsby Auditorium on Saturday September 2 - ticket information from the box office on 0300 300 0035; New Theatre Royal,Lincoln on Monday, October 2 - box office 01522 519999 and The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on Tuesday October 10 - box office 0844 854 2776.

Tickets can also be booked online through any of the venues’ websites.