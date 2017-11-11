Psychic Sally Morgan at Lincoln

Psychic Sally Morgan is on the road for a record-breaking tenth consecutive year to bring amazing moments and spooky insights to audiences, including Lincoln on Tuesday, November 14.

Sally Morgan’s 2017 tour, “Kisses to Heaven”, builds on her years of experience as the UK’s most popular touring medium.

She is back for her tenth year in front of live audiences sharing her remarkable gift in a show which is unique to every venue, bringing her trademark sense of fun and intrigue in an interactive stage show that will leave New Theatre Royal Lincoln audiences gobsmacked.

Sally said: “Be ready for tears, laughter and a journey into the unknown.

“I am so looking forward to seeing my fans at Lincoln for what will be an unforgettable evening for all.”

Sally’s emotional sell out theatre shows were the subject of Sky LIVING’s hugely popular television series Psychic Sally: On The Road, which followed her gruelling tour schedule showcasing her phenomenal ability to speak with people beyond the grave. She was also the star of ITV’s Star Psychic and has written several best-selling books, including the latest instalment of her amazing life story Call Me Psychic. Her straight-talking, down-to-earth style and bubbly personality demystifies the world of spirit and she is credited with bringing mediumship into the 21st Century.

Sally had her first psychic experience at the age of four when she saw her first ghost and has grown up with the ability to receive messages from spirit world.

It is well-known that she read for Princess Diana for over four years and she has given readings for countless celebrities and public figures.

She has been linked with stars such as George Michael, Katie Price and Helen Flanagan.

She has appeared on television shows such as Loose Woman, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Celebrity Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Juice.

“My Ability” Sally explained “Allows me to harness the energy around individuals in the audience and pass on messages from their loved ones who have passed with incredible accuracy.

“I call every message validated a wonder moment. So take your seats relax, be open minded and ready to come forward if you think the message is for you.

“Sometimes messages are shocking, sometimes they are heart-breaking and sometimes they are just plain bizarre, but they are always entertaining and ultimately hopefully the audience will be uplifted and leave full of hope.”

To buy tickets, priced at £25, visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.