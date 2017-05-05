Psalms songs from Louth Chamber Choir

The Louth Chamber Choir will give their annual spring concert on Sunday, May 7 in St James’s Church, Louth.

Entitled Songs from the Psalms, the concert programme will include a wide range of tuneful music for choir, soloists and orchestra.

It will also feature a brand new setting of Psalm 23 by the choir’s conductor, local composer Frederic Goodwin.

The orchestra will be the Lincolnshire Chamber Players, led by Chris Rogers.

They will accompany the choir and also play music on their own by Handel and Peter Warlock.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Admission is by programme, priced £10, at the door, with accompanied children free.

Proceeds from the event will go to support St James’s Church.

For more information, visit www.spanglefish.com/louthchamberchoir.