Poppy Appeal event at walled garden

The beautiful walled garden within the grounds of the Scrivelsby Estate near Horncastle will host a fundraiser for this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal on July 9.

The garden is being opened for the day by the kind permission of Francis and Gail Dymoke.

Cream teas will be held between 2-4.30pm and a local choir ‘Papillon’ will provide musical entertainment.

Poppy Appeal organiser Julian Millington said, “Recently restored and now hosting weddings, the walled garden is a perfect location for our event. We are very grateful to Francis and Gail. Hopefully, local people will see this as a perfect opportunity to explore the garden and enjoy the cream teas and music. We expect tickets to be in great demand.”

Tickets cost £7.50 and are available from The Music Shop in The Bull Ring, Horncastle or from 01507 522337 or 07985 372871.