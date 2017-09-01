Open day event at Cat Trust charity

The popular Lincolnshire Trust for Cats open day takes place this Saturday, September 2.

Go along to the Osgodby centre at The Hedgerows in Mill Lane, between 11am and 4pm to join in the fun.

There will a number of attractions for all ages to enjoy.

On display will be old breeds of poultry along with giant Galapagos tortoises.

There will also be a garden items, books, gifts and cakes on sale.

Always popular to watch is the sheep shearing demonstration and there will be the opportunity to walk around the extensive cattery and meet the cats.

The Trust is currently caring for more than 300 cats and kittens and the open day will raise much-needed funds towards their care.

Admission to the event is £1 per car and to keep everyone sustained there will be an all-day buffet to select some tasty treats from.