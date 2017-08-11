Open day at Rasen Hub

Rasen Hub is hosting an open day this weekend to show just what the Union Street venue has to offer.

Go along this Saturday between 10am and 2pm.

There will be a display by the Rase Heritage Society on schools which ties in nicely with the Market Rasen Modern School Reunion being held later in the day.

Rasen Mails from days gone by will also be available to view along with some additional information on the town’s main newspaper of the past.

The Hub is known for its crafty workshops and on Saturday, there is the chance to make a tea light holder, small dish, sun catcher or other decoration using the fused glass method.

Alternatively, paint and decorate a wooden object, with the cost £2 per item for any piece.

For more information about this and other events at the Hub call 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk .