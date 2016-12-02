Open auditions for Britain’s Got Talent in Lincolnshire

Britain’s Got Talent will be coming to Lincolnshire next week for a day of open auditions.

The Britain’s Got Talent team will be at Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln next Friday (December 9) from 11am- 3pm.

The auditions are open to anyone. No need to sign up; all you have to do is turn up on the day. Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which they think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

Executive Producer, Amelia Brown, said “We’ve had some amazing winners over the last ten series, from this year’s champion Richard Jones, who was the first magician to ever win the show, right through to Paul Potts, Diversity and Collabro. We can’t wait to see what talent your town has to offer. Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents, so if you feel you have something special to show us then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

Among the show’s other successes, Susan Boyle has sold over 20 million records worldwide, Diversity have had five sell-out nationwide tours, Paul Potts is a multi-platinum selling artist with over 5 million records sold worldwide and in excess of 600 concerts performed and 2014’s winners, Collabro have had a number one album.