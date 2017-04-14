On track for model open weekend at Gainsborough

A humble shunting engine will take centre-stage as Gainsborough Model Railway Society holds its first open day of 2017.

It is the first locomotive built by member Mark Edwards, who joined the Society three years ago.

“Having seen the models that other members had produced, I wanted to have a go and see what I could do myself,” he said.

“I had already built a couple of plastic wagon kits and a model lorry, but had never worked with brass.

“Our late secretary, Mick Clapham, who died last year, suggested that a tank engine would be good for a first attempt and so the project began.”

The engine is largely made from sheet brass, which has been pre-cut by chemical-etching, but still needed to be formed to shape and soldered together.

“I have had to learn some new skills in putting the loco together, as it is quite different from what I normally do, but patience and perseverance have paid off,” said Mark, who works for North East Lincolnshire Council.

“But I have enjoyed the experience, and for my next project am embarking on an express passenger engine, a much bigger job.”

The Society is always keen to welcome new members, with plenty of jobs to do maintaining, improving and just operating the railway.

The model railway has half-a-mile of track and needs at least ten people to operate.

It will be open over the Easter weekend at the clubrooms in Florence Terrace, near the town’s Tesco store, on Saturday and Sunday 1.30pm to 6pm and Monday 10.30am to 6pm.

Admission is £4 for adults and £3 for children and senior citizens, with a family ticket for £10.