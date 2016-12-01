On track for a shopping break at rail open day in Gainsborough

Anyone wanting to take a break from the Christmas shopping should head for the Gainsborough Model Railway Society’s open day on Sunday December 4, according to society chairman Chris Wragg.

“If anyone hasn’t visited us before, they’ll almost certainly find a model railway far larger than anything they’ve seen before,” he said.

“Representing the line from London King’s Cross to Leeds in the days of steam and the early days of diesels, our railway has half-a-mile of track and takes ten signalmen to operate it.

“Our collection features 190 locomotives and more than 400 carriages and wagons.

“For those who can’t escape from shopping entirely, we’re only a short walk from the town centre, Marshall’s Yard and next door to Tesco’s car park.”

Although long established, having celebrated their 70th anniversary this year, society members are always working on the railway and there is always something new for people to see.

“While, like many modellers, we have more locomotives than there is space for on our railway, barring breakdowns all the old favourites from our collection be running including Flying Scotsman and Mallard,” added Chris.

“If anyone finds what they see is to their liking, we’re always keen to welcome new members, from the age of 14 upwards.

“Anyone interested should speak to a steward at the open day, contact our secretary Barry Hodkinson on 01427 615131, or come down on a club night any Monday or Thursday evening from 7.30pm.”

The open day runs from 1.30pm to 6pm at the clubrooms in Florence Terrace, off Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough.

Admission is £4 for adults and £3 for children and senior citizens, with a family ticket £10.