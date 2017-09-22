Nearly new sale in Caistor church hall

Caistor’s Methodist Church Hall is the venue for a Nearly New Sale being held this Saturday, September 23.

Go along between 10am 1pm to see what is on offer.

There will be lots of ladies, gents and children’s wear to choose from.

There will also be a range of tools and craft items on sale.

Threads for tapestry and embroidery will be on sale, alongside wool for knitting too.

Coffee, tea and biscuits will also be on sale throughout the event.