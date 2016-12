The Singing for Pleasure Choir hold their Winter Concert in the Diamond Jubilee Town Hall at Kirton in Lindsey on Wednesday, December 14.

There will be seasonal songs and music, with the chance to join in too.

Tickets cost £7, under 16s free, which includes light refreshments.

Pay on the door or book in advance with Mary on 01652 648435.

A raffle will also be held with proceeds to LIVES.