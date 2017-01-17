Welcome return of Tower organist Phil to Louth organ society

Acclaimed organist Phil Kelsall MBE will be playing at the next concert for the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Society.

Always a popular event, Phil will be putting the Compton Theatre Organ in Louth Town Hall through its paces on February 12.

This year sees Phil celebrate 40 years as resident organist at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

He also plays the organ during the Christmas Concerts at Thursford in Norfolk and has played the concerts every year at Louth since 1978.

Doors open for the Louth event at 2pm, with the concert starting at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £6 and are available from John Askwith on 01472 812490.

For more information on this and future concerts visit www.nltops.co.uk