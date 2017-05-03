Walter Trout at Lincoln

The sound of a man resurrected and at the peak of his game comes to Lincoln this week.

One of the finest blues rockers ever, Walter Trout, is back on the road following his incredible life-saving liver transplant in 2014.

Trout said: “After experiencing the immense impact this has had on me as my body shut-down, and I could not walk, talk or even think about playing or singing, this seems almost surreal.

“It is like a phantom from another era that is mysteriously re-emerging, and here I stand stronger than I have been for years.

“It is hard to express how poignant this feels to have my full voice, strength, musicianship and command of musical language back.

“I am emotionally charged, explosive with feelings, and over the moon excited to re-experience what I love to do - playing for people – engaging them to walk with me through the Blues.

“My fans showed me so much love, support, and a commitment to help me in my time of need, the moment is here to get back out there and bring the music to each and every one of them who enabled me to see this day.”

He will be joined on the tour by The Trout Brothers Band; his sons Jonathan and Mike along with honorary brother Adam.

And they will be at Lincoln Engine Shed this Friday, May 5, with doors opening at 7pm.

Advance tickets cost £25 from 0844 888 8766 or www.engineshed.co.uk.