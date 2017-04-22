Two choirs join for Legion music event in Horncastle

Following the huge success of last year’s concert, Coningsby Military Wives Choir are again appearing at St Mary’s Church to help raise funds for Horncastle Royal British Legion.

This year’s concert will be on Friday, May 5, starting at 7.30pm, with popular local choir The Banovallum Singers also performing.

“We are delighted that the Coningsby Military Wives Choir agreed to return for another concert,” said Julian Millington, Horncastle RBL Chairman.

“Last year’s event was a huge success. We are equally pleased that Banovallum Singers have agreed to appear.

“I have seen the list of songs they are to perform, and there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets are priced at £10, including light refreshments are available at Horncastle Music Shop or on 07985 372871.