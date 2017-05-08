Triple bill of music at Festival hall concert

An evening of Americana comes to Market Rasen next month, with a triple bill of artists taking to the stage of the Festival Hall.

As part of their national tour, Kyshona Armstrong and Robert Lane will be joining Jonathan Byrd on Friday, June 16.

Originally from South Carolina, Kyshona has been resident in Nashville since 2014.

Her songwriting skills and powerful, emotional voice are demonstrated on her latest two albums ‘Go’ and ‘The Ride’.

Robert Lane is a singer songwriter based in Birmingham and was recently a Laurel Canyon featured artist, while Jonathan Byrd has been described as one of the best 50 songwriters of the last 50 years.

Tickets cost £10 from www.wegottickets.com.

For further information, call 01673 842479 or email bookingsclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk

Doors open 6.15pm for 7.15pm start