Tribute to glam rock legend

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

With special ingredient of Rock-a-Boogie songs throughout the 1970s, including ‘Telegram Sam’ and ‘Jeepster’ Bolan was able to obtain what would be yet another Top 20 record in 1976 that has since become one of the most memorable and everlasting signature tunes - ‘I Love to Boogie’.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the song, T.Rextasy will be performing at Grimsby Auditorium this Friday, December 2, as part of the anniversary tour.

T.Rextasy has been performing around the world for over 20 years, a career that ironically out-lives Bolan’s very own T.Rex.

The band is accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan & T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan’s catalogue management.

The band has been described by many as ‘beyond the boundaries of tribute’.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £21, with concessions available, from the box office on 0300 300 0035 or online at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk