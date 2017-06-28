Tribute concert for folk-world favourite

A tribute concert will be held next week in Lincoln in memory of a very popular British folk artist.

The folk world was saddened to hear Vin Garbutt passed away after a long battle with heart problems earlier this month.

Vin played many times in this area over his 47 years on the road.

Now, a tribute charity concert is being organised.

Artists who will be performing are Winter Wilson, Bill Whaley & Dave Fletcher, Clarty Sough, Stitherum, John Blanks, Nigel & Terri and Homity (Ian and Michelle Wright).

The concert will be held at The Unison Club in Lincoln’s Beaumont Fee at 8pm on Saturday, July 8.

Admission is £5, with tickets available on the door.

Alternatively, tickets can be reserved by contacting Andy Watkins on 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com