As part of his Golden Anniversary Tour, much-loved singer Tony Christie will be at the Grimsby Auditorium for one night only this week.

Not only will Tony be treating audiences to his greatest hits with his fabulous band, he will also join special guests Ranagri to perform songs from his recent hit album The Great Irish Songbook.

The show is on Thursday, January 26 at 7.30pm, with tickets £27 from 0300 300 0035 or through the website www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk/whats-on