Sweet music comes from North Carolina to Kirton Lindsey

This weekend’s music line-up at Kirton Lindsey’s Town Hall Live promises to be the concert of the year.

Appearing at the venue this Saturday, August 19, will The Honeycutters from North Carolina.

In June, they released their latest, and fifth, album ‘Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters’, which is ranking high on both the American and UK Americana charts.

Now they are embarking on their first UK tour and their Town Hall Live concert will be the penultimate date.

The Honeycutters are Amanda Anne Platt on guitar and vocals, Matt Smith on pedal steel, dobro and Stratocaster; Rick Cooper on bass, Josh Milligan on drums and Evan Martin on keyboards and Telecaster.

Supporting the Honeycutters will be Bridlington singer song writer Gracie Falls.

Advance tickets for the show cost £13.50 from 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com