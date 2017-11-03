Sunday Blues at The Hope in Holton le Moor

Holton le Moor’s Hope Tavern presents one of the most celebrated American contemporary Blues singer/songwriters, Doug MacLeod, this Sunday, November 5.

MacLeod is known for his superb song writing, guitar wizardry, warm soulful vocals, wit and unforgettable live performances.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Doug is the winner of two 2014 Blues Music Awards for acoustic album and acoustic artist of the year and the winner of The 2013 Blues Blast Music Award for Male Artist Of The Year, as well as being a perennial Blues Music Award nominee, winning that award in 2014,2016 and 2017.

A singer-songwriter in the American tradition, a travelling artist that writes and sings original songs based on his own life and experiences, he learned from the old masters, lived the music, survived the life and carries forward a valuable tradition.

Over 29 years, 19 studio albums, several live records, compilations, a blues guitar instructional DVD and a live performance DVD, MacLeod has consistently earned raves.

His songs have been covered by many artists, including Albert King, Albert Collins, Joe Louis Walker and Eva Cassidy, and he has co-written songs with Dave Alvin and Coco Montoya

MacLeod’s songs have also been featured in many TV movies and the hit show In the Heat of the Night.

Two of his songs are on Grammy nominated albums by Albert King and Albert Collins.

With only seven dates on this UK tour, this is a rare chance to see, hear and meet, an artist of this calibre. The show starts at 4.30pm and tickets are on sale at £10.