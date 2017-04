Songs, tunes and readings to welcome the warmer days will be on offer in Kirton Lindsey next Wednesday, May 3.

They will be part of the Summer Concert being performed by Singing for Pleasure in the Diamond Jubilee Town Hall.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £7 (under 16s free), including light refreshments, on the door or in advance from 01652 648435.

Proceeds from the raffle will go to LIVES.