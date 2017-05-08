Soul and funk at Lincoln’s Engine Shed

The UK’s most influential and celebrated soul and funk collective Soul II Soul head to Lincoln this week.

Made up of Jazzie B (OBE) and Caron Wheeler, Soul II Soul will be at the Engine Shed on Friday, May 12.

After playing mainly reggae on the North London music scene in his early teenage years, Jazzie B changed the vibe to more soul and funk, and Soul II Soul was born.

Nothing summed them and their crowd up better than their regular Sunday night spot at the now legendary Africa Centre in London’s Covent Garden, which proved a game changer for Soul II Soul; for British black music; and for the nation’s youth culture in general.

It caught the attention of Virgin Records, who signed them as an act in 1988, catapulting them into a tornado of success.

Into more recent times, musically Soul II Soul has kept itself contemporary – ‘Keep On Movin’’ was used for the high profile Renault Clio television ads and ‘Back to Life’ featured in the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

To date Soul II Soul have sold over 10 million albums in over 35 territories worldwide.

In 2008 there was royal recognition for the Funki Dreds when, after thirty years of dedication, Jazzie was awarded an OBE for services to music.

Doors open for the The Lincoln show at 8pm, with tickets from the box office on 0844 888 8766 or www.engineshed.co.uk/