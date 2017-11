Start your Christmas Celebrations with a performance of music from Handel’s ‘Messiah’.

Market Rasen & District Choral Society will be joined by some local soloists for a concert in the town’s Methodist Church this Sunday, November 26, at 2pm.

Also on the programme of music for the singers will be Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from 01673 844750 or on the door.