Louth Choral Society will perform their Christmas concert, Sing Noel, in St James’s Church, Louth on Saturday December 17.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and will be conducted by David Parker, with accompanist Gill Parker.

It will be a Christmas concert of festive favourites for all the family to begin the seasonal celebrations.

Tickets from 01507 463410 or louthchoral.co.uk.