Share Vin’s quirky look at life

One of the best known performers in folk music today - and one of the most sought after - cones to the stage at Faldingworth this month.

Through his witty and powerful songwriting, Vin Garbutt often tackles thought-provoking issues which others prefer to avoid.

He is an accomplished guitarist and a fine whistle player.

Vin is also genuinely funny, with a rare and zany wit.

His quirky life observations are always very much part of his act, which has delighted audiences all over the world for the last 46 years.

Vin Garbutt will be in concert at Faldingworth Memorial Hall on Saturday November 12. The show starts at 8pm and the support artist on the night will be Richard Gray, originally from Lincoln, who will be singing and playing his own topical songs.

Tickets are £10 and can be reserved from Andy on 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com