Sassy sweetheart at Faldingworth concert

Canadian Band ‘My Sweet Patootie’ will be bringing contemporary roots and ragtime at its best to Faldingworth this month.

There will be tight harmonies, monstrous guitar, sizzling fiddle and percussion all together in one package in the Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 20.

Formed in 2007 by ex Tanglefoot members Sandra Swannell & Terry Young, their music features original swing, funky fiddle-tunes and exquisite ballads.

The name is a slang term of endearment from the 1920s, meaning a ‘hot dame’ or a ‘sassy sweetheart’, chosen to capture the vintage flavour of their music as well as the satirical edge of their song writing.

Support on the night will come from Pete & Helen Wray.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 8pm, are available from Andy Watkins, on 01522 535770 or email:watkins.folk@gmail.com