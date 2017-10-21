Rock-a-boogie tribute at Baths Hall

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the glam rock era, with his special ingredient of Rock-a-Boogie songs throughout the 1970s.

In the 40th anniversary year of his untimely death, top tribute band T.Rextasy mark their own 25th anniversary with The Marc Bolan 40th Commemorative Anniversary Tour, which comes to The Baths Hall at Scunthorpe on Sunday November 19.

Tickets cost £21 and are available from 0844 854 2776 or www.bathshall.co.uk.