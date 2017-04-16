Return visit to Kirton full of Good Intentions

Canadian songstress Lynne Hanson is making a welcome return to Kirton in Lindsey after the audience loved her performance last year.

Lynne Hanson and the Good Intentions last played Town Hall Live in June 2016 and are back this month as part of their latest UK tour.

Lynne’s deep bluesy croon is pure and full of fortitude and she has drawn comparisons to Lucinda Williams, with a touch of Gillian Welch thrown in.

This time around, the Good Intentions will consist of Brodie Mohninger on lead guitar and MJ Dandeneau on bass, with Shawn Killaly on drums.

The band is known for their hard-living style of music, mixing gritty ballads with driving roots tinged guitar.

Playing the support slot will be ex Rita Payne member Rhiannon Scutt.

The concert is on Sunday April 23, with advance tickets £12.50 from 01652 649230.