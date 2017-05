For the last event of the season, Tealby Village Hall will be hosting a performance by Julie Edwards Quartet, as part of the week long Lincoln Jazz Festival, this Friday, May 5.

Together, vocalist Julie Edwards and saxophonist-turned-guitarist/bassist Kevin Dearden have played hundreds of venues and festivals in the UK, and a few abroad.

Tickets for the Tealby show, which starts at 7.30pm, are available form the Village Shop 01673838718 at £10 in advance ( £11 at the door) and under 18s £3.