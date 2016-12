This Saturday (December 17) Market Rasen Town Band hold their Christmas Concert in the town’s Festival Hall.

It is 50 years since the band reformed, making this year’s seasonal offering a truly golden event.

The band is pictured above at the town’s Remembrance Parade in 1966, the first since their reformation and something they have done every year over the 50 years.

Saturday’s concert starts at 7.30pm, with admission £6 on the door.