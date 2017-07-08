Priory Blues back at The Hope Tavern

The new season of Blues sessions at the Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor restarts this Sunday, July 9, with the return of the Priory Blues Band, a five piece band from the local area.

The schedule for the second half of this year promises to be better than ever, with an impressive list of, mainly American, touring artists, who are headlining major festivals in Europe and the UK.

Back in 2003, one of the first bands to help establish the “Tavern Blues Sessions” was Wizards of Bordeaux which included half of the popular Cardee Duo, Nick Skorecki.

Having toured with Connie Lush and Bluesshouter, Nick and wife Di got the taste back for the blues and have returned to the genre to play alongside Duncan Peddie (Guitar) Gerry the Gent (Bass) and Magic Ray Wilson on drums

Sunday’s show starts at 4pm and the door charge is £8.